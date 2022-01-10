State security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube fired

Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his close political ally and state security minister, Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube with immediate effect.

According to a government statement, Ncube was fired for ‘conduct inappropriate for a minister of government.’

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” read the statement.

Ncube was appointed in September 2018.

More to follow…