Stage set for Zvishavane music awards

BY AGATHA CHUMA

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Zvishavane Music Awards yesterday said the stage had been set for the awards ceremony to be held this Friday at the Red Parrot Lounge in the Midlands mining town.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, awards founder Mufudzi-Mano Ngavi, said the awards had received a positive response, adding that the event would be held under the theme #Zvish Got Monsters.

“We are holding the Zvishavane Music Awards for the first time to celebrate and reward the work that local artistes are putting out,” he said.

“We ran a playlist on the Zvishavane YouTube channel, and after doing this for eight months since March last year, we decided to cap it off with an award show to encourage growth and innovation within our local industry.”

Ngavi said the awards would also serve to encourage those artistes who were yet to discover their talents to come on board.

“We also strive to bridge the gap between the local corporates and the artiste’s brands as marketing tools, thus creating income for the artistes and growing the brands of the local businesses,” he said.

“The artistes are absolutely buzzing and I do applaud them for their overwhelming response. As for the corporates, some are still a bit sceptical of how they will benefit, but I am sure after the success of the event, they will know what we were planning to showcase.”

He said getting corporate support and sponsorship had been a challenge.

“Getting more sponsors has been a mammoth task. That issue of getting sponsors is quite problematic for us, but I am confident they will see the fruits of our labour and jump on the ship next time,” he said.

“From the little that we had, we managed to outsource to a team of event planners who have experience in the field to ensure that the show goes on well and it exposes a plethora of music talent that Zvishavane has to offer.”