SRC endorses Zifa EGM call

By Kevin Mapasure

The Sports and Recreation Commission has endorsed a call for a Zifa emergency general meeting (EGM) which could see the football body’s mandate revoked over a raft of alleged transgressions.

At least 27 councillors came up with a position to call for the Zifa EGM within 14 days and the SRC, which suspended the entire Zifa board, is not objecting to the move as long as everything is done in line with the association’s constitution.

The SRC also sought to discipline 23 councillors, but they have been allowed to participate in the process.

SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa described the developments as “interesting”.

“We are watching them as they unfold. The SRC’s position is a simple one: so long as congress conducts its business in accordance with the Zifa constitution, then what is happening cannot be objectionable,” told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“Indeed, the SRC has also taken the position that it will only, if at all, take a final position on the 23 councillors it had sought to discipline after Zifa congress has concluded its business.

Those councillors are free to attend and exercise their rights if they wish. We don’t want to disenfranchise them.”

The Premier Soccer League’s 14 clubs are among the congress members who have demanded the EGM.

Seven board members, Felton Kamambo (president), Philemon Machana, Brighton Malandule, Sugar Chagonda, Stanley Chapeta, Barbara Chikosi and Farai Jere were all served with invitation letters to the EGM.

Among the charges they face includes failure to hold an AGM, failure to appoint a Zifa electoral committee, diverting COVID-19 funds, engaging in activities that have put Zifa into disrepute as well as failure to adequately handle the sexual abuse allegations raised by female referees.

Zifa board members have also been accused of having protected their colleagues in sexual abuse charges as well as letting match-fixing allegations go unchecked.

They will also have to answer to charges of setting up rural leagues without the knowledge and approval of congress as well as distributing equipment meant for Zifa members to those leagues.

“In view of the above omissions or commissions, the members of the congress are requesting you to appear before the EGM and respond to the highlighted allegations and show cause why the congress should not revoke the mandate bestowed to you as Zifa president,” Kamambo’s letter read in part.

Kamambo and crew sought to be reinstated and reported the matter to Fifa as well as launching a court case.

Both moves have so far come to nought with SRC refusing the reinstate the Zifa board despite the threat of a Fifa ban.

Fifa wrote to Zifa demanding that the SRC reinstate the suspended board, but the supreme sports body says it will not have any engagements with the executive committee members.

The Fifa deadline elapsed on Monday and there world governing body is yet to make any pronouncement.

Like the congress members, SRC raised abuse of funds and sexual abuse allegations among other transgressions.

The congress provided a more detailed charge sheet where the executive committee is accused of “diverting COVID-19 funds to other purposes and uses other than as was agreed upon at the AGM. The AGM had resolved that the COVID-19 funds would be used specifically to help clubs with resumption of football by paying for COVID-19 tests and referees fees.

The congress is further concerned that allegations of a match-fixing nature have gone unchecked whereas such allegations have an impact of denting the spirit of competition within our game. We further note that a team belonging to one of your executive committee members, which was duly relegated at the end of the 2019 season was brought back to the Premier Soccer League against the principles of fair play and standing orders of the said league.”

The congress is also concerned that the board members are happy to see Fifa banning Zimbabwe over the SRC actions.