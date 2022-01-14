‘Snub March 26 by-elections’

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

LITTLE-KNOWN opposition Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats party (ZSD) yesterday called on all political parties to boycott the March by-elections saying they were poorly planned and costly.

The country will hold by-elections for over 100 parliamentary and council seats left vacant after the recall of MDC Alliance legislator and councillors.

But ZSD president Nkosikhona Ndlovu said the by-elections were too costly for the country.

“ZSD is calling on all political parties to boycott the costly $1,5 billion and poorly planned March 26 by-elections. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has deprived thousands of prospective voters an opportunity to participate in the upcoming by-election,” Ndlovu said.

Zec is in the eye of a storm after civic groups disputed its figures on the number of first-time voter registrants in 2021.

Civic groups have also raised concern over the inaccessibility of the voter registration centres.

The electoral management body has said it will increase voter registration centres this year, and also launch a voter registration blitz in February and April.

Ndlovu said: “Clearly, our youths have been disenfranchised in exercising their democratic right to participate in the by-elections as enshrined in Chapter 7 of the Constitution, that the State must ensure all eligible citizens, that is to say the citizens qualified under the Fourth Schedule, are registered as voters.”