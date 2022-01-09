Sky is the limit for Muchegwa

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

UP-AND-COMING Afro-jazz musician Chipo Muchegwa has proved that the sky is the limit as she continues to rise in the music industry despite living with a disability.

Born without hands and legs which resulted in her becoming wheelchair-bound, Muchegwa has made notable achievements in music as she has released many tracks and won several accolades.

Muchegwa has become a force to reckon with in the Afro-jazz industry as she has started the year on a positive note with the release of the song Ndanyura, accompanied by visuals.

The song and visuals were produced by IBEK Production and featured the voices of D Capla and Tatenda Mhangami.

“I am excited that I have started the year with something positive and I am looking forward to achieving more success as people have already started appreciating the new song, with some even calling it the Valentine song,” Muchegwa told Newsday Life & Style.

Muchegwa plays the mbira instrument using her feet.

She has proved that disability is not inability as she also has four other tracks with her debut in the industry being Moyo Wangu which was released in 2016.

“My other tracks include Chinonzi Rudo, Zvisvinu and Nhengure which were all produced with the assistance of my manager Donald Ganyaupfu,” Muchegwa said.

She scooped local awards such as the Arts Personality of the Year and at one point she was nominated in the People Living with Disability Achiever of the Year award category.

Afro-jazz music is a genre that is dominated by men, but Muchegwa despite being disabled and a woman, has performed exceptionally well in that genre.

She said Selmor Mtukudzi was her role model.

She, however, stressed that mobility was the major challenge she was facing, adding that some studios were not accessible by wheelchair.