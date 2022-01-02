Seven die in Masvingo kombi accident

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE/TAPFUMANEYI HOSHO

SEVEN people died on Saturday afternoon after a Nissan Caravan vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree at the 43km peg along the Masvingo-Topora road.

The accident happened barely a week after police said 77 people died, while 307 others were injured from 1 295 road accidents during the festive season.

In a statement yesterday, the police said six people died on the spot while one died on admission at Masvingo General Hospital.

Five others were severely injured.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the five survivors were still receiving treatment.

The deceased were identified as Blessed Paradzai (22) of Muzarira Village, Nomore Manyengavana (21) of Chitiyani Village, Wisdom Paradzai (17) of Chikwanda Village, Adwin Paradzai (18) of Chikwanda Village, Vitalis Chikati (19) of Mumbendi Village, Joseph Madyambwa (18) of Madyambwa Village, Zaka and Washington Mhikuro (17) of Muzarira Village.

“The bodies of the victims were ferried to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment,” Nyathi said.

Recently, police said the increase in road traffic accidents during festive season was a result of misjudgments on the roads by drivers