Sables get Currie Cup boost ahead of WC qualifier

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) president Aaron Jani has appealed for the nation to rally behind the country’s flagship rugby team, the Sables as they brace for a defining season in which they will be seeking to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Jani’s appeal comes after the Sables’ bid to qualify for their first Rugby World Cup in three decades next year received a massive boost following confirmation that the country’s flagship national rugby side would participate in this year’s Currie Cup First Division in South Africa.

Zimbabwe is one of the four international teams that will compete in South Africa’s second-tier domestic rugby competition, the Currie Cup First Division alongside Kenya, Namibia and Georgia.

The invitation means the country’s senior rugby team players are set to gain some much-needed game time and exposure from competing against strong international opposition and South African provincial teams ahead of the final round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers to be played in France this July.

“We did our application last year to participate in the domestic competition in South Africa and it was accepted. So we will be participating in the second-tier of competition in South Africa (Currie Cup First Division) and it’s not only Zimbabwe who will be participating outside the South African teams, we will also be having Kenya, Namibia and Georgia,” Jani said.

“So it is with great pride and joy to announce our participation in this prestigious competition and we will officially set up a base in South Africa for the competition. The key to our success will be the participation and support of all Zimbabweans and indirectly.”

The former Sables player emphasised the need for all stakeholders to rally behind the Sables in their bid to return to the game’s biggest stage while also expressing gratitude to the support they have already received.

“I appeal to everybody to support the Sables through the Sables Trust, which is our administrative and operational arm which will be responsible for making sure that all the logistics are catered for, which also involves the raising of the much-needed funds to make sure that we can participate … I’d like to acknowledge the support that we have already been given in 2021 through our government through the Sports ministry and the Sports and Recreation Commission. They pulled all strings to ensure we are able to participate in the Stellenbosch competition that we had last year,” Jani said.

“Our sponsors have been very key in making sure that we again manage our logistics in terms of participating in these competitions. Our administrators and technical teams give up their valuable time with their families and dedicate time to making sure that we compete the best we possibly can.”

The Sables’ participation in the Currie Cup First Division comes at a time when the team has been receiving support from the corporate world.

Zimbabwe will be making a return to South African domestic competition after they fielded a team in Supersport Rugby Challenge three years ago, playing under the name Zimbabwe Rugby Academy.

After their participation in the Currie Cup, the Sables are expected to proceed to France, where they will hold a training camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.