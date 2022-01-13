Property developer’s request for longer remand denied

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HARARE magistrate Letween Rwodzi has dismissed an application for long remand by controversial builder George Katsimberis who is accused of fraud charges involving US$1 million.

Rwodzi today said the matter must go to trial.

Katsimberis had asked for several postponements of the case, but they were dismissed after the case said he was playing delaying tactics resulting in the matter taking two years to complete.

The controversial builder through his lawyer Charles Warara had asked for a long remand, saying it would give him time to prepare his defence.

Warara also applied for all records of the proceedings to be transcribed.

Katsimberis, who was dumped by his lawyer, Tendai Biti, allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture deal to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.

It is alleged that after signing the agreement, Katsimberis then built a showroom without approval from the Harare City Council. He also did not use the recommended construction material.