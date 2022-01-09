Producer ‘Master Flex’ positive about 2022

BY AGATHA CHUMA

ZVISHAVANE-BASED music producer Brave “Master Flex” Matumbu says he is positive that 2022 will see stars out of his production, Magic Land Music.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Master Flex said: “I believe that 2022 is going to be a year packed with a lot of activities.

“I see more artistes coming to Magic Land Music production for assistance.”

Master Flex worked with more than 300 up-and-coming artistes as well as famous Zimbabwean musicians who include Dobba Don, Obert Chari, Bob Nyabinde, Machanic Manyeruke and Bethany Pasinawako.

“Working with such big Zimbabwean artistes before, I give myself credit for managing to produce their music.

“In 2022, I’m looking forward to more music production with both up-and-coming and established artistes and I am sure that more of them shall work with me.”

“Love Life by Goda Moyo featuring Gift Amuli and Tawanda Tobaiwa and Bamnin Nijo by Steve, are some of the favourite pieces that I produced,” he said

Master Flex added that for Zimbabwe to build a music legacy, established music producers and artistes should not ignore talented up-and-coming musicians and producers.

“Everyone who wants to be a producer must join the game with the desire to learn and grow because it takes talent and passion to become a good producer.”

“As for me, I started my music career in high school where I managed to scoop the 2014 and 2015 National Herentals Talent Shows awards.

“I couldn’t get a perfect producer and decided to make my own music since I was a multi-instrumentalist.

“So, yes it takes talent and passion to become a good producer,” he said.

Master Flex said lack of financial support was a drawback for him.

He said: “Lack of finance and gaining the trust of clients were some of the major drawbacks he encountered when he established Magic Land Music from scratch.”

He was inspired by Dj Tamuka, Bothwell Nyamhondera and Kel P Vibes from Nigeria to take up music production.