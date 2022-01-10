Pastor Passion Java allegedly spent R1.3 million at South African restaurant.

The R1.3 million restaurant bill was spent at the famous nightclub, 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn, by a self-recognized pastor, Prophet Passion.

Passion Java (who calls himself Prophet Passion) is a Zimbabwean-American Christian charismatic preacher, social person, entrepreneur, music promoter and author.

Among other things, he gives away money when people leave comments on his Instagram. He also makes videos of how you can make money if you use him as a mentor.

He lives one of the most glamorous lifestyles and has never been ashamed to flaunt his rich lifestyle online. This sparked controversy, as many people questioned how he amassed his wealth. More so, he waved his tongues at his self-proclaimed gifts to perform miracles.

012 Lifestyle Brooklyn shared a section of a video in his “stories” on Instagram where champagne is sprayed on people. It was apparently the birthday of Boss Lashaan and Joshua Muchena (bishop). Passion Java apparently bought R1.3 million worth of drinks for everyone in the club to celebrate. Passion Java was born on October 28, 1988 in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe. People are said to be born with gifts, and for Java, his talent was to prophesy and share God’s gospel.

He started sharing the gospel in his hometown of Chitungwiza before deciding to take the bold step of starting a television station. He made headlines in South Africa after accurately telling the identity numbers of several foreigners. He was also questioned about his flamboyant lifestyle. Nevertheless, he defends it, claiming there is nothing wrong with displaying his wealth. – find-it.co.za