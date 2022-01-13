Passion Java faces arrest

BY MOSES MATENGA

POLICE yesterday said they were investigating controversial self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java for contravening the Police Act after a picture of him wearing a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) hat went viral.

Java, who brags of being close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is vice-president of the Zanu PF-aligned Affirmative Action Group (AAG), was pictured in a vehicle wearing a hat belonging to a female police officer.

The officer was standing outside the vehicle.

“The ZRP has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a police hat,” the police statement read in part.

“Investigations are underway and a detailed statement will be issued after completion of investigations.”

According to the Police Act, any person who wears any uniforms or distinctive badge or button of the police force or anything which might reasonably be mistaken for any such uniform or likely to deceive without the authority of the commissioner will be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

In 2014, police arrested Robert Boyiboyi for criminal nuisance after sharing a photo wearing a police uniform.

Boyiboyi was sentenced to three months in prison, with the option to pay $100 fine.