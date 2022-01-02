Over 2 000 mine workers lost jobs in 2021: Union

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI/SILAS NKALA

THE mining sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 2 000 workers being laid off in 2021, Zimbabwe Diamonds and Allied Mines Workers Union (ZDAMWU) secretary-general Justice Chinhema has said.

‘‘This is a very critical time for the working class as we are battling serious challenges afflicting our economy including the COVID-19 pandemic that affected every sector throughout the year,’’ Chinhema said in a statement on the state of the mining sector in 2021.

He said some chrome mines in the Great Dyke such as Decolux near Mapinga, Kherai Investments, Simboti Mining near Mvurwi, San He Zimbabwe and Cumlax Investments near Shamva had laid off dozens of workers.

‘‘It is sad to mention that because of COVID-19, over 2 000 workers, particularly in the chrome mining sub-sector, lost their jobs because the Chinese companies that had opened chrome mining and washing plants closed down due to the pandemic. It is saddening that even during the COVID-19 situation, workers continued to work under very unsafe environments and away from their families,’’ he said.

Chinhema said some small-scale mines had collapsed and killed workers during rains.

‘‘Until the end of 2021, some have not been retrieved and are uncounted for. Their families cannot do anything so as to give a decent burial to their loved ones because the collapsed mines have been declared unsafe for retrieval of the bodies,” he said.

“We have also noted with concern illegal gold panning activities in some areas on abandoned mines that has caused fatal accidents and loss of human life.”

The report also blamed government for failing to be strict on environmental infractions by miners.

‘‘Some of these incidents that killed breadwinners were caused by negligence from management and the Ministry of Mines that do not prioritise the safety of workers, but only profits. Some Chinese-owned mines disregard safety rules and regulations, resulting in loss of lives and some workers are permanently disabled because of negligence. Most of these accidents went unreported. Our records reveal that more than 20 mine workers lost the lives in 2021 alone,’’ it said.

Chinhema also alleged that some mine workers were receiving “slave wages”.

‘‘The minimum wage of $30 500 per month against the poverty datum line of over $40 000 per month is clear that wages in the mining sector are way below the living wage threshold. Most workers’ families are food insecure, they cannot afford medical care and drugs, and they are failing to pay rentals and school fees,” he said.

“In short, the mine workers in Zimbabwe are poor compared to the regional scales. The minerals mined are the same, the prices in which the minerals are sold are the same, and in some cases, companies mining in Zimbabwe are paying more to workers from other countries (expatriates) and it remains a major concern.”