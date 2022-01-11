Netball league transfer window opens

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

The Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) has opened its player transfer window and coaches will start jostling for new players to boost their teams ahead of the new season.

The transfer period flung open on Monday and will shut on March 19.

Glow Petroleum coach Perpetua Siyachitema is one of the coaches looking to bolster her squad.

“It has given us the opportunity to scout for players in order to beef up our teams. I definitely need to beef up my team and I need one shooter and two attackers,” she said.

Siyachitema added that her team had already embarked on individual training at home.

“I have been sending my players some individual training programmes in the form of videos and always ask for feedback,” she said.

Glow Petroleum clinched the league title last season after finishing the campaign tied on 18 points with ZRP Mambas, but a better goal difference worked to their advantage.

ZRP Mambas coach Talent Museka also highlighted that although his side does not expect to conduct a lot of transfer business, they could add one or two players.

“Mambas Queens normally don’t benefit from the transfer of players who are already police officers, though we may at some point benefit when we find players who are willing to join us on free transfers,” he said.

“We do not have any players on our wish list, but we are so much welcome to any player who is willing to join us. Our squad may need a bit of additions in certain positions but as of now we are working with what we have and we are confident we will pull through with the current squad.”

Museka highlighted their preparedness for the season.

“We have already started training for this season and we are working to improve our fitness level from last season,” he said.

“We had a three-week break since our last match and we are now back to take it from where we left. We are really looking forward to improving fitness and endurance as well as the game itself.”