Ndlela, Moyo tipped for Bosso CEO job

FORMER Highlanders chairperson Themba Ndlela and ex-Zifa education officer Brian Moyo are reportedly the frontrunners to take over as club chief executive following the departure of Nhlanhla Dube.

The club last week announced that it would not renew Dube’s contract which expired at the end of the year.

His contract lapsed while he was on forced leave.

A well-placed source yesterday said the club would handpick between Ndlela and Moyo despite calls for applications for the job.

The source said the announcement of the new CEO would be made public at the annual general meeting (AGM) at the end of this month.

The AGM will see the club elect its vice-chairperson and treasurer.

“The job will be advertised soon and interviews will be conducted, but the CEO has been head-hunted and there are two names — Themba Ndlela and Brian Moyo — that are doing rounds so far. Very soon, the club will make an announcement after the interviews. Probably by monthend, we will know who will be the next CEO,” the source said.

Ndlela was club chairperson from 2009 to 2011 while Moyo is chief executive officer of Southern Region Division One side Mosi Rovers and was recently appointed to the Zifa restructuring committee by the Sports and Recreation Commission following the suspension of the Zifa executive committee.

On Friday, Highlanders chairperson Johnfat Sibanda confirmed Dube’s exit.

“Highlanders takes this opportunity to inform its members, sponsors, partners, stakeholders and fans that the club and its chief executive officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube have agreed to part ways. Dube served the club in the role of chief executive officer for four years having taken over the role from the late Ndumiso Emmanuel Gumede, who went on to serve as the club president until his untimely passing away, takes a bow a bow to pursue other interests,” Sibanda said.

Dube replaced Gumede as chief executive officer in 2017.

He reportedly fell out with the Sibanda-led executive committee and in October last year, he was sent on forced leave.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo has been holding fort in Dube’s absence.