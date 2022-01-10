More needed to level electoral playing field

THE Citizens in Action Southern Africa (CIASA) applauds the proclamation of the by-election dates by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of section 39(2) of the Electoral Act which were on March 26, 2022 with the nomination court sitting on January 26.

The by-elections are meant to fill vacancies in the National Assembly and councils which have arisen because of deaths and recalls.

While the gazetting of by-election date is welcome given the vitality of elections to Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy, they are a number of concerns which must be addressed by the relevant authorities.

Firstly, the critical issue of outstanding electoral and political reforms remains unattended to which is a serious indictment on Parliament as the law-making estate of the State. Various observer missions in 2018 recommended a number of reforms to make elections in Zimbabwe free, fair and credible.

These reforms address key electoral issues such as structure and composition of the management of Zec, ballot paper design, printing and movement, availability of an auditable voters’ roll, voter registration and inspection and announcement of results, among others. They are also constitutional alignments which need to be aligned to the Electoral Act.

Secondly, there is need to implement the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission report on post-election violence by bringing the culprits of the August 1 2018 fatal shooting to book and compensating victims. Failure to hold those responsible to account will only fuel more future violations by the army and other security arms of the State.

In addition, there is need to demilitarise Zec by removing serving members of the military from the commission’s secretariat.

Thirdly, heavy fortification of Zec offices across the country by State security agents defeats the independence and impartiality of the commission as one of the Chapter 12 institutions that support democracy, but also discourages interface between the commission and citizens as State security agents have a history of terrorising citizens.

Fourthly, there is need to ensure that the public media space is non-partisan and all voices are afforded space to air their views.

Currently, only Zanu PF is afforded space on all public media platforms while the opposition is given token space and is often a target of hate and inflammatory content.

Further, there is need to guarantee the security of persons, especially women who are more vulnerable during elections.

At the end of 2021, we saw violence break out in areas which the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, was visiting.

The violence resulted in dozens getting injured and one person lost his life in Gutu.

This is worrisome, especially when law enforcement authorities refused to take up the case and investigate known suspects who are members of the ruling party.

CIASA also strongly encourages Zec to intensify voter registration by rolling out more centres and give priority to areas where by-elections are due. Voter education must also be prioritised.

Under these circumstances, CIASA welcomes the proclamation of by-elections, but notes that outstanding reforms must be implemented so that the outcome cannot be contested.

CIASA shall also be commencing long-term observation of the election environment across the country and prepare regular updates on the electoral environment. –CIASA Information Department

Zim in a hopeless situation

AFTER the outrageous report that only 2 971 people were registered to vote in 2021, I, Jacob Ngarivhume as Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) president, decided to visit the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) offices to demand answers. Citizens are clearly justified to call for the resignation of the Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana.

When we got to Zec offices, we were greeted by a truckload of armed riot police officers. They asked who we were and the TZ organising secretary introduced our delegation.

The organising secretary explained that we wanted to see the chief elections officer.

One police officer led us into the Zec reception area where there was no one. After 15 minutes, a gentleman came to speak to us and we explained ourselves again. He went out to call the Zec director of public relations and they both sat for a meeting with us.

We raised our great exception to the presence of police at Zec offices and the various layers of police that we went through to secure the meeting.

They told us that it was for security reasons.

We highlighted that Zec was no longer a public office, but a private security fortification. They noted our concern and promised to raise it with the higher authorities.

The two Zec officials informed us that we could not see the chief elections officer because he was out of office as well as Zec commissioners. We agreed to discuss the issue with them.

We shared our huge frustration over the 2 900 people registered to vote in 2021. We informed them that citizens were angry and were calling for the resignation of the chief elections officer for gross incompetence.

We demanded to know Zec’s plan for 2022 as far as voter registration is concerned and the plan for by-elections scheduled for March 26.

We also asked to know when a more massive and aggressive voter registration campaign would start.

In response they said they were let down by lack of progress in the issuance of identity cards by the Registrar-General’s Office.

They assured us that a more aggressive programme with over 900 registration centres was coming in February.

They also informed us that they were launching various radio programmes to promote voter registration which would culminate in a delimitation exercise.

I realised that the task ahead is not small. We must be ready to risk ourselves as we seek justice and freedom.

The regime and the captured systems are not ready for free and fair elections.

Our resolve is unshakable. Aluta continua! –Jacob Ngarivhume

N response to Muzarabani project must not be another resource curse, PHIRI M says: Zimbabwe is endowed with natural resources, but they are not benefiting the majority of its citizens. Only a few connected individuals are enjoying the fruits of the country. Companies that are extracting our natural resources should be compelled to invest in the communities they are operating in. The formation of community share ownership trusts was a noble idea, but it died on the altar of politics. South Africa perfected the idea and resource-rich communities are reaping the benefits.

IN response to Police warn against boarding unregistered vehicles, MANDEBVU says: The situation in Zimbabwe has reached another level. People are being mugged in broad daylight. While it is commendable that the police are acting on such incidents, I believe they can do more, especially on clamping down on mushikashika vehicles. Pirate kombis and taxis are wreaking havoc, especially in Harare’s central business district. It is unfortunate that police officers are receiving bribes to turn a blind eye to the mushikashika menace.

IN response to We’re sorry: ZEC, HWANDA says: Who is going to buy such an apology? The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has proved beyond reasonable doubt its inefficiency in discharging its mandate. This is the reason why some of us have been calling for its disbandment. We can’t expect anything the same people who have been delivering disputed election results to discharge their duties diligently. Zimbabwe should expect another sham election come 2023.

MAI RURU says: The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s apology is going to be accepted if the electoral management body stops taking orders from Zanu PF headquarters. The current Zec set-up is not fit for its purpose, hence the need to disband it.

MUKUNDA CHITOVA says: An apology is not enough. Zec has since 2000 failed on its constitutional mandate. The best that Zec officials can do rather than apologising is to resign en masse.