Model Matenganyika bemoans state of pageantry

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

FORMER Miss Winter Zimbabwe 2020, Trinity Matenganyika (26) has expressed concern over the deterioration of standards in Zimbabwe’s modelling sector, where advertising agencies were reportedly ripping off models.

The multi-talented Harare-based fashion model told NewsDay Life & Style that the state of the economy had choked the modelling industry.

“Modelling is a business and profit has to be made, but lack of funding has led to the underperformance of the industry. It is sad and unfortunate that many people now associate modelling with charities and leisure, divorcing it from its business aspect,” she said.

“Many advertising agencies refuse to pay the industry rates or are using their relatives on advertising jobs, paying them on exposure and in the process depriving professional models of the much-needed income.”

She said lack of funding had negatively affected many beauty pageants.

“A number of pageant promoters came up with interesting concepts and names, but many did not live up to the hype of pageants such as Miss Malaika, Zimbabwe Super Model and Miss Universe Zimbabwe,” she said.

Away from the industry troubles, Matenganyika said she was happy to be living her dream in the world of fashion and modelling.

“It has always been a dream. I ventured into modelling because it was and still is a passion. I always had aspirations of becoming a model, drawing my motivation from fashion channels and magazines,” she said.

“I started modelling in 2016 under Size 4 Modelling Agency founded by Wilbert Rukato, who was also my coach. I was very fortunate that I did not encounter any stigmatisation as is the case with many models.”

Matenganyika, who claims to have a taste for indigenous fashion trends, particularly bespoke clothing, added: “It is through modelling that I have managed to earn a living, though in Zimbabwe you cannot survive on modelling alone as most pageants do not pay models.”

A film and theatre arts graduate with the Midlands State University, Matenganyika is a former ZBC-TV presenter, producer and production assistant, who hosted reality shows like Lifestyle & Motivation, Private Corner and Vhunze Series.