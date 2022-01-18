Minister exposes rot at CVR

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona yesterday said corruption at the Central Vehicle Registry (CRV) had created an unnecessary backlog in the issuance of registration plates.

The minister made the observation during a tour of the CVR offices in Harare, where he discovered that some motorists were getting preferential treatment after paying bribes to acquire the plates, leading to a huge backlog.

He said further investigations would be conducted to get to the root of the problem.

Mhona said the country had 12 000 registration plates in stock, which were enough to meet demand.

“Today (yesterday), I visited the CVR to understand why people are failing to get number plates on time,” Mhona said.

“As the second republic, we are saying we have enough plates in stock and no one should pay extra money to get them. I am concerned that some motorists who applied for number plates last year are yet to receive them, but some who applied recently already have the number plates. We are going to decisively deal with this issue. Some motorists are told to come back next week without any reason for that.”

Police last week launched a blitz to impound vehicles without registration plates following concerns that most of them were being used in criminal activities.

“As the ministry, we fully support the blitz by law enforcement agencies on unregistered vehicles and this will continue until compliance has been achieved,” Mhona said.

“Some motorists were disadvantageous to others by not collecting their plates after paying, and in other cases some CVR officials were also involved in corrupt tendencies. I want to assure the nation that we are decisively dealing with this matter.”