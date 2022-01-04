Mimosa donates bicycles to police

HomeLocal NewsMimosa donates bicycles to police
By Newsday

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

POLICE in Zvishavane have received 10 bicycles from Mimosa Mines to help combat crime in the Midlands mining town.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mimosa general manager Steven Ndiyamba said it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to capacitate local police to enable them to fight crime.

District police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Makusha said their operations were being hampered by lack of transport.

“A number of police stations in the province were facing vehicle shortages, a development which made them to fail to attend to crime scenes on time,” he said.

