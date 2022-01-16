Masters of the blame game at it again

ZANU PF’s obsession with the West is nauseating and the ruling party blaming the effects of its own misrule on other countries is a new low.

Millions of Zimbabweans have been flocking out of the country for better opportunities simply because the grass this side is no longer green due to a myriad of reasons, chief among them mismanagement and corruption.

But Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, typical of all Zanu PF bigwigs, ranted about how the West was to blame for locals leaving in droves to seek a better life outside the borders.

Brain drain is real and instead of Cabinet and Zanu PF politburo acknowledging the real cause of such, they decide to take an easy escape route and blame someone else.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwean professionals, particularly in the health sector were desperate to get out of the country for the West, which he accuses of failing to train its own people.

Zimbabwe is where it is because of the elite few, including Mutsvangwa, who only think of lining their pockets corruptly for the good of their families.

The country is under the leadership of a selfish lot who are running out of lies and bluff.

Millions of Zimbabweans are in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, the US, Canada, Australia and other countries across the world, not because they want to, but are in search of the greenback that is elusive in the country where valueless Zimdollar is “the currency of choice.”

The Zimbabwean local currency have become so worthless that workers have to use it to buy US dollars at a ridiculously higher rate on the black market to pay for necessities in their own country. The desperate route of leaving the country has become the only viable option for those who can.

Doctors, nurses, teachers and other professionals have been crying out loud, but the government has ignored their pleas and often locks them up for daring to air their grievances publicly in the form of demonstrations.

It is the filthy attitude of the government towards its workers that is pushing many out of the country, both in anger and desperation.

It is folly for Zanu PF to now blame the West for failing to manage the country and Mutsvangwa’s statement shows just how irrational Zanu PF has become.

The list of excuses for Zanu PF’s failure is endless: the opposition MDC Alliance, sanctions, drought and climate change for the crisis and poverty in the country.

Comrades, stop burying your heads in the sand and face the reality that you are failing to run the country. Please, look for solutions, not scapegoats.