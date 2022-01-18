Marry awaits verdict as State closes her case

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa, who is being accused of attempting to forge her marriage certificate, will know her fate on February 4 when Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube delivers a verdict after the State closed its case yesterday.

The State closed its case after leading evidence from 11 witnesses, including the Vice-President.

On Monday, Mtetwa resisted the State’s attempts to submit written evidence by the late jeweller Michael Louzidis who allegedly designed the couple’s marriage rings before he died.

“The admissibility of the statement under current positions requires the State to thoroughly examine the witness. Twelve witnesses were called but they denied false representation, and what is in the State outline does not say the accused misrepresented. We do not know what the deceased knew about this case, and he cannot be cross-examined because he is no longer there,” Mtetwa argued.

Louzedis passed away on December 14 last year before he could take to the witness’ stand.

Ncube dismissed the State’s application saying it would be unfair to accept the statement considering that the defence would not be able to cross-examine a deceased person.

The State alleges that Mubaiwa attempted to have the marriage between herself and Chiwenga illegally solemnised at a time when the Vice-President was battling for life in a South African hospital.

She, however, denies the charge. Her lawyer yesterday asked the court to give her up to Friday to apply for discharge.

Mubaiwa also faces fraud, money-laundering and assault charges.