Marondera woman stoned to death

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A MARONDERA woman, believed to be in her 30s, was stoned to death and had her undergarments stashed in her mouth at Roughlands Farm at the weekend.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the killers after the body of the yet-to-be identified woman was recovered on Saturday.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii said the body was covered with grass and tree branches.

“The deceased’s body, which was covered with grass and some tree branches, was found at the weekend by Aleck Mbonyera of Winston Park, Marondera at Roughsland Farm, where he had gone to look for mushroom. We are appealing for anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the nearest police station,” he said.

Police observed that the deceased’s head was crushed with a stone and her undergarments stashed in her mouth.

Her body was half naked.

“The deceased’s neck was tied with a blue cable and a lemon green blouse. Both hands were tied with shoe laces,” police said, adding that they also recovered two satchels and a handbag from the scene.

The body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post- mortem.