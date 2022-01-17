Marondera council drivers using fake licences

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A RECENT staff audit at Marondera Municipality has revealed that four drivers were using fake driver’s licences to drive council vehicles.

The quartet, currently on suspension, appeared before a disciplinary committee yesterday.

NewsDay has also learnt that one of the drivers was responsible for driving an ambulance and fire tender.

Marondera mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye confirmed the issue yesterday.

“It is true; four drivers were found with fake driver’s licences. This came out after an investigation was done,” Nyahuye said.

A top council official, who refused to be named, told NewsDay that the drivers were employed in different departments.

“The standing procedure is that audit must check the qualifications of all staff. However, the probe on the drivers was done after council received a tip-off and councillors demanding a probe on the drivers,” the official said.