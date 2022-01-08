Mapeza prays injuries spare Warriors

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is praying for a clean bill of health ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Senegal on Monday.

Mapeza is pleased with the preparations they have had running up to this tournament as well as the hard work his players have put in.

He said he has been working on the psyching his players ahead of a game, few have given them a chance to come out with something.

“The training session was brilliant. The guys are working hard and I am happy. The guys are really pushing and their attitude is good,” he said.

“My prayer is that we do not get any injuries as we are left with just three days before the first game.

“I just hope that everybody will be ready by the time we play against Senegal on 10 January.

“Its all about the psychological part of the game, and we have been working on it. So far so good.”

The Warriors have been in Cameroon for almost two weeks and Mapeza said that going there early has helped them.

“[Coming to Cameroon early] gave us time to acclimatise to the new environment. Then the friendly match match we played against Sudan gave us a clear picture of where we are coming from and were we are going.

“In terms of fitness, I am more than happy, We lacked a bit of sharpness but that’s what we have been working on.”

Having raised concern on the sharpness of his players in their drawn friendly against Sudan, he is pleased with what he has seen of late.

“Everything is falling into place. I am more than grateful to the government. They gave us this opportunity to come here early and acclimatise”.

Senegal will be parading an all star team at the Afcon finals having drawn all their players from Europe, with a good number coming in from top leagues, but the Warriors are unfazed by their profiles.