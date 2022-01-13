Mapeza in Musona, Benyu headache

By Kevin Mapasure in Cameroon

The Warriors technical team are sweating over the potential unavailability of captain Knowledge Musona and Kundai Benyu ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match against Malawi tomorrow.

Musona is struggling with flue while Benyu is nursing an ankle injury.

Coach Norman Mapeza on this afternoon said that they will make a decision on the two after their evening training session.

Both started the match against Senegal, which the Warriors lost 1-0, following a Sadio Mane late penalty on Monday.

The two were substituted in the second half.

Zimbabwe will be looking to collect maximum points against Malawi to enhance their chances of qualifying to the next stage.

But, if Musona and Benyu were to fail to make it for tomorrow’s match, it would be a big blow for the team.

“We had our covid tests and everybody is negative. But we have two guys, our captain has got flue like symptoms while the other one has an ankle injury. We will see when we have our training session later on if we can make a decision,” Mapeza.

He hinted that Zimbabwe will change their approach for the Malawi game and they will look to be more positive.

The former Warriors captain said that despite the defeat to Senegal, the team’s chances of qualifying to the last 16 are still bright.

Zimbabwe will be looking to collect at least four points to give themselves a good chances of progressing further in the tournament.