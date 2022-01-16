Man strikes ex-wife with a mattock in a jealous affair

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 26-YEAR old Muzarabani man is in trouble after he failed to control his temper and struck his ex-wife with a mattock (axe) in a jealous fit after he suspected her of having entered into an affair after their separation.

Tendai Humbasha of Chimoio village, Muzarabani pleaded guilty to an assault charge when he appeared before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso on Friday.

He was remanded to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on December 11, Humbasha met his ex-wife Charity Machiridza while she was on her way home. He then demanded to see what was on her mobile phone, but she refused.

Humbasha forcibly took the phone from her. Machiridza then went to her aunt’s homestead to report the issue. Humbasha followed her there, and then he picked up a mattock which he used to strike her on the head.

He was restrained from further assaulting her by the aunt (Humbasha’s sister). She sustained a deep cut on the head.