Mampintsha who? Makhadzi shares on-stage kiss with Master KG

Over the last couple of days, singer and choreographer Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane has been making headlines alongside Venda singer Makhadzi over what seemed to be a lovers tiff involving Babes Wodumo’s husband and baby daddy, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

The gqom star took to social media over the weekend to go live on Instagram where she addressed the issue of Makhadzi allegedly making advances on her husband during a studio session.

In the live video, not only did the Wololo star insult Makhadzi by calling her “a b***h with no future”, but she also let the Venda singer know that her ex-boyfriend and Jerusalema star, Master KG had made advances on her in the past, but she ignored them simply because she respected the singer and the friendship which they shared.

With no time wasted, Makhadzi took to social media to let her fans — and Babes Wodumo — know that the allegations are not true, and that she highly respects the gqom artist and has never made any advances onto Mampintsha.

She also mentioned how she has a partner and would never do anything to jeopardise her relationship.

She then went on to ask Babes and her fans what her partner would think when he went onto social media and found out that she was a trending topic because of another man.

Some time in November, fans of both Makhadzi and Master KG were speculating that the two were back together again after going live on Instagram to share their live studio session.

The session saw the two sharing very intimate dance moves and singing to one another.

At a recent performance, the two Venda stars took to the stage to perform a song together.

During the performance, the two shared an on-stage kiss which made the crowd scream for joy as they were happy to see that they were indeed back together again. — The Citizen