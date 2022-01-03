Local visual artists who conquered international space in 2021

BY NYADZOMBE NYAMPENZA

LOCALLY-BASED based visual artists rose above the odds to achieve global recognition last year.

In spite of the country’s challenging economic situation and the effects of COVID-19, many had their work showing at prestigious international galleries and art fairs.

Although their contributions complement the efforts of Zimbabwean-born artists in the diaspora, locally based artists face unique difficulties in acquiring materials and marketing their work.

January 2021

While he continues to mentor upcoming artists at Village Unhu, Misheck Masamvu also held a show at Goodman Gallery.

The exhibition was titled Talk to Me While I Am Eating, and was his first solo show in London, England.

Kresiah Mukwazhi who was selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale this year, had an exhibition titled Mukando at Jan Kaps Gallery in Cologne, Germany.

Epheas Maposa had a solo booth with Christie’s Paris, at the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair.

February 2021

Georgina Maxim’s work titled Memoria: Accounts of Another History was exhibited at Frac-Nouvelle Aquitaine MECA, in Bordeaux, France.

March 2021

Moffat Takadiwa’s exhibition titled VaForomani Ndimi Mawondonga Purazi was showing at Semiose Gallery in Paris, France.

April 2021

Admire Kamudzengerere had a solo exhibition at Anna Marra Gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The exhibition, which was his first solo show in Belgium, was titled Ipapo Ipapo.

May 2021

Artists from Bulawayo, Charles Bhebe, Tafadzwa Gwetai, Berry Bickle, and Neville Starling were featured in the AKKA Project’s Venezia with an exhibition titled Rhythmic Elements in Venice, Italy.

June 2021

Pardon Mapondera held an exhibition titled Hutsanana at THK Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa.

July 2021

Gareth Nyandoro had a solo exhibition titled MaWorks, showing at Van Doren Waxter, in the Upper East Side Manhattan New York City, the United States.

September 2021

Moffatt Takadiwa’s work found pride of place at hip-hop mogul Jay-Zee’s Roc Nation Los Angeles Headquarters. It was featured prominently by an expose in Architectural Digest magazine’s September 2021 issue.

Kresiah Mukwazhi had an exhibition titled Zviratidzo at Blank Projects gallery in Cape Town, South Africa.

October 2021

Epheas Maposa had work showing in the exhibition Vernissage/ Smiles of Clay at Gallery 31 project in Paris, France.

In Los Angeles, California, in the United States, Moffat Takadiwa held an exhibition titled Witch Craft: Rethinking Power, which was organised by Craft Contemporary.

Zacharaha Magasa was at FNB Art Joburg in South Africa and participated in the Art Joburg Open City Projects under the title Rain or Shine.

Wycliffe Mundopa won the prestigious FNB Art Joburg Art Prize 2021 that has been previously won by compatriots Kudzanai Chiurai, and Portia Zvavahera in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

As the winner, Wycliffe Mundopa had a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Gallery, which was titled Zva-Nyadza.

November 2021

Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude had a solo exhibition at Selma Feriani Gallery in Tunisia, titled Premonition of Civil Peace.

In Switzerland Wallen Mapondera, one of the four artists representing Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale this year, was part of the group exhibition titled Slowly Moving at Atelier Mondial du Gast in Switzerland.

Portia Zvavahera showed at David Zwirner Gallery in New York with an exhibition titled Ndakaoneswa Murima.

Option Dzikamai Nyahunzvi had his first solo exhibition in London at Unit London Gallery titled Kwatinobva Kunoyera.

December 2021

Troy Makaza presented a solo exhibition titled Dispatches from Zambesia at Art Basel Miami Beach in the United States

His booth was sold out, and the young artist was shortlisted for the City of Miami Beach Legacy Purchase Program.

Terence Musekiwa, another artist representing Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale this year, was featured in the exhibition Re-cyclage/ sur-cyclage, at Fondation Villa Datris in Paris, France.

Also lifting the Zimbabwean flag high were Amanda Mushate, and Shamilla Aasha, who were part of the exhibition Line Beyond Wonder, at Ava Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa.