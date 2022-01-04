Local actor bemoans lack of support

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

LOCAL actor Peter Mersen Mujiba has bemoaned lack of financial support for the film and television industry which has had a huge bearing on content and production processes.

Mujiba, who started his professional acting career in 2016, told NewsDay Life & Style that the local film and television sector was underfunded.

“The film industry in Zimbabwe has no recognition and the sponsorship is so low, which means we earn less income,” he said.

The actor, who features in a number of television productions, said Zimbabwe was lagging behind as compared to other countries like South Africa because of government and the corporate world’s lack of support to the film industry.

“There is need for government and the corporate world to chip in and support the sector just like what happens in other countries,” he said.

Mujiba, who claims to be motivated by passion, has featured in two local dramas, Pedyo Kure and Kuchina The Genesis, both shown on ZTV.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is so rampant and destroying most sectors, the film industry included. However, I make sure that I maximise every little opportunity that comes my way by going to any audition that comes my way,” Mujiba said.

He said up-and-coming artistes should not give up on their dreams, but thrive to get to the top.

In the drama Pedyo Kure, Mujiba plays the role of P Stylez, a youth who is involved in drugs, while in Kuchina The Genesis, he plays a similar role and is called Shoez.