Leadership squabbles rock modelling agency

BY IRENE MOYO

TOP management squabbles have rocked Truth Models Academy, threatening to tear it apart, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

Sources privy to the goings-on said tension between the agency founder Khaya Pardon and sponsor Nigel Shamu was threatening the survival of the agency.

“The problem is that these guys (Khaya and Shamu) have a tendency of openly showing favouritism.

“They view some models as superior than others, even the ones who came much later get special treatment,” she said.

“Things are not looking good at Truth Models Academy as Khaya and Shamu are always insulting each other on their WhatsApp statuses. In expressing his disappointment, Shamu went as far as posting that he picked Khaya from the streets, cleaned and housed

him.”

A male model, who preferred anonymity, echoed similar sentiments saying favouritism was the root cause of Khaya and Shamu’s alleged fallout.

“Photoshoots were the worst, I would get depressed there because we could spend all day sitting and watching the preferred ones take centre stage all day. The managers never hide their support,” he said.

“There was tension from the day Shamu arrived because when he brought in money, he controlled who would be placed ahead of others and obviously the lighter ones were elevated.”

Khaya was accused of trying to change the academy’s name, but dismissed the allegations in a WhatsApp group chat.

“A lot of you (models) have been texting, some calling me asking about academy rebranding and all. Well, to be honest with you guys, I know nothing about what is happening.

“Anyway, as l have always said to you people, if there is a greener pasture opportunity that arises for you and you think it will make you grow as a brand go for it, I will not stand in anyone’s way,” he said.

“If you feel we need to part ways, beware the world is not for the faint-hearted. I pray and hope you do not make the mistakes I also made in the industry.”

Shamu downplayed the alleged squabbles.

“There is no conflict between me and him (Khaya). What I need is the way forward regarding the business and the problem is that when we are discussing, we work with a lot of people and things are blown out of proportion,” he said.

“We need to have separation of duties. I am just helping him. He is a family to me. We need to talk about our in-house information before the outsiders get into it.”

Shamu said the academy was never made to be a profit-making organisation and whenever they identified models, they relied on the talent, adding that people should be content wherever they are put.

Launched last year in February, The Truth Academy has produced many promising models among them the current Miss National University of Science and Technology Onesimo Nkomo, Mr Zimbabwe Fitness runner-up Saymore “Klate” Machoni, Miss Charity ambassador Nombulelo Ndebele and Miss Teen Zimbabwe Agness Mwale.