Kawara turns to gospel music

BY AGATHA CHUMA

Afro-fusion and award-winning musician Alexio Kawara, who rose to national stardom at the turn of the new millennium under the group Guess with the hit Amai, is mulling venturing into gospel music full time.

Guess comprised Kawara, Audius Mtawarira, Delani Makalima and Mr Bell, born Kenneth Jonasi.

The Shaina hitmaker’s last production was titled Pamuchinjikwa, a gospel track released last year which featured Brian Buula Mugenyi.

He told NewsDay Life & Style that he had undergone a transformation.

“I have been and still going through transformation in my spiritual life ever since I gave my life to Christ.

This has affected my creativity because I have always been someone who is real in what I write, so that realness is still being solidified within me,” Kawara said.

The musician said he was working on gospel tracks, two which were already as good as done.

Considering that fans loved Pamuchinjikwa, Kawara is positive that his decision to venture into gospel is not a wrong move.

“People received it well. I am content even though change is difficult to embrace,” he said.

Kawara believes that urban grooves is a type of music and gospel is a message, therefore, his venturing into gospel is a way of spreading the good news of Christ.

“Music is dynamic. I believe most of what we have in urban music has its roots in urban grooves. A base was set and people should appreciate change but that does not necessarily mean demeaning those who came before us. Besides, no one stays in the game forever,” Kawara said.

He assured his fans that he was still the same old Shaina hitmaker.

“I am the brand that I am now because you guys supported me in various ways. I do not take you for granted and with my music I hope to inspire, educate, motivate and entertain you through my God-given talent which I believe is for you,” Kawara said.