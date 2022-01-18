Jah Prayzah, Winky D square off

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CONTEMPORARY singer Jah Prayzah and dancehall chanter Winky D, who are considered the country’s most sought-after musicians, are set to revive their “rivalry” when they battle for supremacy at this year’s Zimbabwe British Entertainment Awards.

Founded by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean businessman and arts promoter, Kudzaishe “Kaycie” Chipadza, the hybrid awards are set for February 26 at Hinckley Island Hotel in the United Kingdom.

Although Winky D’s Vigilance Band and Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement have always downplayed their rivalry, there has been continuous debate in the local showbiz as to who rules the roost between the two crowd pullers.

The dreadlocked singers will battle for honours at the awards in the International Artiste of The Year category alongside Holy Ten, Nutty O and Kae Chaps.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style from his Warwickshire base, Kaycie said the awards were his way of giving back to the community while at the same time honouring Zimbabwe’s creatives.

“The Zimbabwe British Entertainment Awards is an occasion to bring the entertainment industry together, network and foster collaborations while also strengthening the entertainment industry,” he said.

“These awards are also an initiative to show appreciation to Zimbabweans who are in the United Kingdom (UK) diaspora entertainment industry.”

“It is an occasion to highlight our successes as well as discuss our shortcomings, thus ensuring we continue building the entertainment industry in innovative ways that ensure we find value in what we do.”

The Zvishavane-born Kaycie added that the awards were an opportunity for corporates to promote and market their brands through artistes who will grace the occasion as well as during the voting stage up to the main event.

He said for this year’s edition, guests would be entertained by an array of artistes across genres.

“It has been a very exciting process and this year we have had the greatest number of nominations and votes to date. The nominees seem very excited too and the awards ceremony is looking like a night to remember,” he said.

Some of the award nominees are Qounfuzed, Garry Mapanzure, Xavier, Nkunzi and Ogga Katalogue under Male Artist of The Year while Lelo Doll, Sharon Manatsa, Ivy Kombo, Sisa Nkosi and Tsungai Tsikirayi battle for honours in the Female Artist of the Year category.

Among the award’s categories are Emcee of The Year, Male/Female Dj of the Year, Make-up Artist of the Year, Event of the Year, Catering Company of the Year, Best Social Media Group of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, People’s Choice Award, Dancer of the Year, Promoter of the Year, Event Company of the Year, Best Newcomer in the Industry, Music Group of the Year and Community Champion of the Year.