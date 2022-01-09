I will not give up: Haruziviishe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruziviishe has said he will not be deterred from fighting for freedom, against vices such as human rights abuses and corruption, even if it means him being thrown back into prison.

Haruziviishe, who clocked more than 10 months in jail for allegedly resisting arrest and inciting violence was on Saturday released from Harare Remand Prison and was given a rousing welcome by members of his party.

On Friday, Haruziviishe was granted $20 000 bail by the High Court, but prison authorities delayed his release saying his papers were still being prepared.

MDC Alliance activists and journalists waited in vain for his release.

At around 3.30pm, Haruziviishe was released through a different exit point, and was collected by his lawyer, Simon Chabuka.

As he exited from the BMW vehicle which picked him from prison, party youths broke into song and dance denouncing the ruling Zanu PF party.

In his address to the crowd, Haruziviishe said: “I did not commit any offence. The bail that I got is nothing.

“The bail that we want in this country is to be bailed out of corruption, dictatorship and human rights abuses. Even if I am to go back to prison, I will do so because I will not stop until we get freedom.

“Because of my strong determination, physical pain and emotional pain is nothing. I am prepared to fight until freedom is attained by all. The charge that I faced — if you check from the Constitution — is not a crime but a right, and this is the kind of issue we want to address and free ourselves from this yoke of oppression.”

He was later accompanied by a convoy of vehicles which drove into the Harare central business district with party supporters waving placards inscribed: “Haruziviishe our hero”.

His arrest attracted international attention with several organisations calling for his release.

Constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku secured his release.