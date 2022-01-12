I am not Chamisa’s keeper: Mwonzora

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA/CATHRINE MACHIRI/JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday ruled out mending relations with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, arguing that politics was about competition.

Mwonzora made the remarks a day after it emerged that he wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) asking it to bar Chamisa and his party from using the acronym MDC.

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, Mwonzora said he was not “Chamisa’s keeper”, and that he did not feel guilty for cosying up to Zanu PF.

“We are not Chamisa’s keeper, I am not Chamisa’s keeper. I do not take care of his political interests and he cannot expect that from a political opponent,” he said.

“I am an opponent in this election of Mnangagwa, and I am an opponent of Chamisa. If he has filled in candidates or has not filled in candidates, then it is fairly fine.

“I am a political opponent of whoever has filled in candidates. I don’t plan things for them, I don’t take care of their interests. What is important is that we are the owners of the name (MDC Alliance) and those people who do not own the name can use other names.”

Mwonzora insisted that he would contest the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 general elections using the name MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora also spoke about his secret meeting with Mnangagwa, saying no one has been stopped from seeing the President.

“No political party has been refused the chance to establish alliances with parties that think alike, no one has been stopped from going to see Mnangagwa at State House. It’s only that we, as the MDC-T, have taken the chance and we see value in the alliances. We see value in the smallest of political parties,” he said.

“The period of being political cry-babies is over. We don’t cry even when things are going against us, but we see people crying all over social media.”

But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Chamisa’s party was prepared for the elections and would not be confused by Mwonzora’s shenanigans.

“The people know who their leaders are. As political actors, we will bring our A-hand to this and every election. There will be no confusion, and as we do so, we continue to demand action on reforms,” she said.