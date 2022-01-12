Haruzivishe trial kicks off January 18

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of MDC Alliance Makomborero Haruzivishe has been set for January 18.

Haruzivishe who was released from remand prison on Saturday after spending 10 months in prison appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko today.

He faces several criminal charges including resisting arrest and incitement to commit public violence.

He was granted $20,000 bail on Friday by Justices Rodgers Manyangadze and Joseph Chilimbe sitting on appeal on the last of his pending criminal cases where he is charged for kidnapping with intent to promote public violence.

He was ordered to reside at his given address in Mt Pleasant and report twice weekly to the police.

He was arrested on allegations that they locked employees of Impala Car Rental inside their shop in central Harare while protesting the arrest of the then Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore had been kidnapped and beaten days earlier by suspected state security agents outside another Impala facility in Harare.

The students were protesting the abduction of Midlands State University (MSU) student Tawanda Muchehiwa.