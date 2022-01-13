Harare mayor challenges suspension

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

SUSPENDED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has dragged Local Government minister July Moyo to court challenging his latest suspension as councillor and mayor.

Mafume has taken the matter to the High Court seeking an order declaring his fourth suspension null and void.

The MDC Alliance councillor argues that Moyo did not afford him an opportunity to clear his name in a hearing,

“The irrationality and unreasonableness of Moyo’s decision is manifestly evident given the fact that the suspension of December 17, 2021 was based on the same factual allegations as the previous three suspensions of Mafume, by the minister.

“The minister in the previous three other suspensions never followed up on his other allegations to their legal conclusions,” the application read in part.

Mafume’s lawyers accused the minister of acting arbitrarily and outside the law in effecting the suspension.

“The suspension was arbitrary and falls outside the confines and authority of section 114 or any other law. The respondent has an interest in the matter and his decision is biased against Mafume and evinces malice aforethought,” the lawyers submitted.

The lawyers said Moyo had no jurisdiction to suspend the Harare mayor.

Moyo suspended Mafume for a record four times for alleged corruption, gross incompetence and interfering with State witnesses in a criminal matter which is before the courts.

During his suspension, Stewart Mutizwa, who is aligned to the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T, is the acting mayor.