Harare duo nailed for fraud

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-HARARE duo has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting victim of US$8000 after they lied claiming that they can facilitate importation of a vehicle for him from the United Kingdom.

Gerald Mushongwe (26) and Olivia Mpehla (40) today appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda to answer to the fraud allegations. They were remanded out of custody to February 10 this year for trial date.

Allegations were that they defrauded Kudakwashe Nyakatsa of US$8000 after misrepresenting themselves as vehicle dealers.

It is alleged that on September 27 in 2021, Mushongwe advertised on Facebook to the effect that he was the marketing person for Pound Motors, adding that the company had the capacity to purchase vehicles from the UK.

Nyakatsa then approached Mushongwe who was with Mpehla, asking them to facilitate importation of a truck, which they had advertised on Facebook.

He then paid US$8000 to Mpehla, who then told the complainant that she was going to transfer the money to Calvin Misi, who she claimed was a workmate who operates from the UK.

The court heard that the duo convinced the complainant that the truck was to be delivered in six weeks’ time.

However the six weeks passed without any delivery being made. Nyakatsa called the accused persons several times, but they gave endless excuses on the delivery date.

The complainant then made a police report at Zimbabwe Republic Police Borrowdale, leading to the arrest of the duo.

Lynnet Gwarisa prosecuted for the state.