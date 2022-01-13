Gweru sets up evacuation centres for flood victims

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THE Department of Civil Protection has set up four evacuation centres in Gweru to accommodate residents who recently fell victim to flash floods after the city received heavy rains in the past few days.

The department, led by Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Abiot Marongwe, accompanied by acting Gweru town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe and Vungu Rural District Council chief executive Alex Magura visited the affected areas on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, Chikwekwe said the local authority had set up evacuation centres in Mambo (Shumba Hall), Senga (Ingwe Hall), Mtapa (Mtapa Hall) and Woodlands (Nazarene Church of Christ).

“We would like to inform our valued residents that we have evacuation centres set up for those that have been affected by floods, or those who will be affected by floods,” Chikwekwe said.

The affected families fled their homes due to flooding which left a trail of destruction in most parts of the city.

Residents have blamed council for allocating them residential stands in wetlands and failing to provide adequate

drainage.