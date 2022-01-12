Ex-ZCTU boss lands top coalition post

BY MOSES MATENGA

FORMER Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa has been elected chairperson of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) in polls held virtually yesterday.

Other organisations, however, felt that the elections were rigged and threatened to take legal action.

Mutasa, who last year lost the ZCTU presidency to Florence Taruvinga will be deputised by Busi Dube.

Obert Masaraure is the coalition’s new spokesperson, while Gamuchirai Mukura is the new treasurer.

The new administration replaces the Rashid Mahiya-chaired board.

CiZC director Blessing Vava told NewsDay that yesterday’s virtual meeting had to be held after their elective congress in Bulawayo was disrupted by suspected State security agents in December last year.

He said among other issues discussed yesterday, CiZC resolved to vigorously push for the alignment of laws with the Constitution with emphasis on equal gender representation, electoral reforms and youth agency.

“The meeting resolved to devolve and decentralise the institution as a way of enhancing its capacity to identify and respond to organic issues affecting members and citizens in their localities.

“This is also in line with the national call for devolution,” Vava said after the meeting.

“The meeting also resolved to call for an inclusive and broad-based national Restore Zimbabwe Campaign (in line with the 2021 strategic planning process) in response to the Zimbabwean government’s failure or refusal to implement and abide by the Constitution and several African advisory papers including the Motlanthe Commission.

“In light of the continued shrinking of the democratic space in Zimbabwe and threats to a key gain of our independence, one-person-one-vote, the coalition resolved to mobilise at grassroots level as well as the African regional level as part of efforts to resolve the Zimbabwean crisis.”

He said CiZC also raised concerns over the continued ethnic attacks on communities in Matabeleland after the Gukurahundi memorial plaques were destroyed recently.