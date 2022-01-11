Ex-Harare mayor Gomba indicted for trial

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FORMER Harare mayor Herbert Gomba and other council officials accused of criminal abuse of office have been indicted to the High Court for trial.

Gomba is being jointly charged with suspended town clerk Hosea Chisango, acting finance director Stanley Ndemera and another official, Charles Kandemiri.

He will be tried at the High Court on January 24.

The quartet is accused of selling Mt Pleasant Golf Course illegally sometime in August 2019.

It is alleged that Gomba unlawfully used his position as mayor to offer stand number 402 Vainona Township, Harare for sale to Hardspec Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which was being represented by Mavis Madzivanzira and Pauline Gutsa.

He also allegedly unlawfully directed council officials, including Ndemera, to meet Mandzivanzira and Gutsa so that they could be shown the portion that they wanted to buy.

Gomba is said to have further instructed Ndemera to prepare a report recommending the sale of the golf course to Hardspec.

Other accusations are that he also directed Luckson Mukunguma, who was the chairperson of the finance and development committee, to convene a special meeting to facilitate the sale of the stand on September 5, 2019 before a full council meeting that was scheduled on the same day.

The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340, despite Mt Pleasant Sports Club being quoted US$2,3 million for the same piece of land.

It is further alleged that Chisango and Kandemiri played part in the sale of the stand.