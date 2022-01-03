Ex-Gutu RDC boss in court for fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FORMER Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) administrator Makepeace Muzenda has been arraigned before the courts for fraudulently changing her late husband’s property into her name, which allegedly disadvantaged other women in the polygamous marriage.

Muzenda is cited as the first respondent together with a Gutu RDC chief executive who was not named in the court papers, but was cited as the second respondent.

She allegedly transferred her late husband, Kudakwashe Mutongi’s property into her name in connivance with the Gutu RDC official, who is said to have helped to facilitate the faking of documents that gave her entitlement to the property.

The fake documents were then used to convince the executor not to include the property on the list used for equitable distribution of the estate with the other women in the polygamous union, as well as children.

According to the court papers prepared by the executor of the estate, Freddy Chimbari, Mutongi died in 2000, but the property was listed in his name in the inventory that is with the Master of the High Court.

The executor now wants the purported lease agreement obtained by Muzenda from Gutu RDC cancelled because it was obtained illegally.

“The distribution account has not been drawn and neither was the estate wound up. Further, Muzenda and the Gutu Rural District Office chief executive officer have not sought the consent of the Master of the High Court to transfer the property,” Chimbari submitted.

“The property has since been transferred into Muzenda’s name and as it stands, she is registered as the owner of the estate property. The lease agreement between Muzenda and the Gutu Rural District should be cancelled for they were fraudulently

obtained.”

But Muzenda maintained that the property in question belonged to her and not her late husband, adding that it was not part of the estate.