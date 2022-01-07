ED challenger claims police ‘nocturnal’ visits

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who recently challenged President Ememrson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy at the courts, has accused police of intimidating him ahead of the High Court ruling on the matter.

Musengezi is claiming that the police visited his relatives’ homestead in Budiriro, Harare, on Wednesday looking for him.

Musengezi’s lawyers Ncube Attorneys yesterday wrote to the police requesting them to disclose why they were looking for him.

In a letter dated January 7, 2021, addressed to the officer-in-charge, Harare Central Law and Order, the lawyers stated that the officers who visited Musengezi’s relatives were led by one Detective Assistant Inspector Nyazemba.

“Our client is obviously worried about such a visit taking into consideration that there is a pending matter where he has approached the High Court over the legitimacy of the incumbent President, who doubles up as the president of Zanu PF and its first secretary,” the lawyers said.

“It is in the light of this background that we are being retained to enquire into the nature of the visit, in particular whether there are any criminal allegations, so that we arrange that our Mr Sithole, who is our Bulawayo client, on a pre-agreed date to ensure that his legal rights are duly observed in whatever process intended.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi professed ignorance of the matter.

“I am not aware of the alleged visit by the police,” Nyathi curtly said.