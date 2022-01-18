Duo acquitted on charges of stoning cops

BY SILAS NKALA

KWEKWE magistrate Samukelisiwe Gumbo has acquitted two victims of police brutality who were being charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Deon Jane Craig and Menard Moyo, who are residents of Gweru and Kwekwe, respectively, were reportedly assaulted by police officers on January 8, 2021 who accused them of harbouring a suspected thief.

They were later charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in section 184(1)(g) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

During trial, which commenced in October last year, prosecutor Kudakwashe Mazorodze claimed that the duo threw stones at some police officers who intended to arrest a theft suspect, Maxwell Moyo.

Craig told the court that he was shot on her left leg and foot and was hospitalised at Kwekwe General Hospital, while Moyo said he was assaulted with open hands and fists all over his body and also had to undergo treatment.

Last Wednesday, the magistrate set the duo free at the close of the State case saying the evidence provided by the three State witnesses did not link them to the offences.

The duo was represented by Nosimilo Chanayiwa and Jabulani Mhlanga from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.