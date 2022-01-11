Djokovic’s vaccine refusal indefensible – Navratilova

Sporting icon Martina Navratilova has urged Novak Djokovic to lead by example by taking Covid shots to ensure he does not fall “really sick”, admitting that she “couldn’t wait” to get vaccinated.

Former world number one Navratilova has watched in horror as Djokovic’s saga has played out in Australia, where he was detained for several days because he had not been vaccinated.

The top male player in the world was released by a judge on Monday and now looks set to defend his Australian Open title when the tournament starts on January 17, although reports claim he could still be arrested and have his visa canceled by the country’s government.

“It’s beyond belief really – what a saga,” 18-time Grand Slam title winner Navratilova told Good Morning Britain.

“I just wish that Novak had taken that vaccination to begin with. He’s a great leader; he’s an amazing, amazing athlete. I’ve defended him so many times but I cannot defend the choice to not be vaccinated.

“If you don’t want that vaccine because you don’t know, you don’t want it, whatever, you still need to take one for the team. If you want to lead, you need to lead by example. That example would be what’s for the greater good.

“All this could have been avoided but here we are and who knows where it will all end up? It’s just getting crazier by the minute.”

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has claimed that 97 percent of players have now been vaccinated, but Djokovic, who had previously told people not to take the “liberty” of asking him about his status, confirmed that he has not been jabbed in court documents presented at his hearing.