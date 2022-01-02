DJ Ganjah craves for international exposure

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

RUWA-BASED wheel spinner Rufaro “Dj Ganjah” Kubasa says he is working hard to push for international exposure.

DJ Ganjah told NewsDay Life & Style that he was using the internet to upload his mixtapes to reach a wider audience.

“I have uploaded some of my works on YouTube and Audiomack (an on-demand music streaming and audio discovery platform that allows artists and creators to upload limitless music and podcasts for listeners through its mobile apps and website) to cater for my international audiences,” he said.

“In October, I was in South Africa, where I performed at Mr Cash Time (KO) show at Macadams in Cape Town, courtesy of the promoter Boss Ady, who has so far been good for my international experience.”

A resident wheel spinner at Club263 in Bindura Mashonaland Central province, DJ Ganjah said if everything goes according to script, next year in May, he will perform in Canada with the help of his friend who is studying at Columbia University in that country.

“For me, deejaying is a passion. I earn a living through hosting parties and other different functions. It is not easy to be a DJ, only quick, calculative and dedicated deejays survive longer in the industry,” he said.

“As the industry has given me exposure locally hosting some shows meeting other DJs and artistes such as Holy Ten and Nutty O, I am now pushing for international exposure.”

He said the secret to be successful in this creative industry was for one to keep eyes on the prize and work hard towards the desired goals.