Davido’s Harare presence sets social media ablaze

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA/AGATHA CHUMA

POPULAR Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido in showbiz circles was part of a galaxy of bridegrooms that attended the lobola ceremony of his friend Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo and fashion designer Daniella Allen held in Harare at the weekend.

The wedding, which got social media talking after videos and pictures of the proceedings went viral, was held at an upmarket venue, The Nest at Thirty in Helensvale.

Tiny brought his colleagues from the western African country and a handful of local guests, popularly known as mbinga, graced the ceremony whose proceedings mimicked Nigerian tradition.

Social media was set ablaze with different views over Davido’s attendance while others had a field day on local mbingas who graced the ceremony.

People queried why Davido made time for Tiny’s wedding, but failed to attend Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s funeral in November 2020 given that they were close friends.

When Ginimbi was alive, Davido would not miss his all-white parties held in Zimbabwe and South Africa, but he was conspicuous by his absence at the socialite’s funeral.

“Haiwawo Davido akatadza kunoona pakavigwa (Davido failed to visit the grave of) Boss G, what type of a friend is that?” posted one Coodxie on Instagram.

Others wished Ginimbi were alive, saying the local crop of mbingas was playing second fiddle to Nigerians.

On Instagram a fanatic commented: “Nigerians looked fresh, healthy and clean, but for the Zimbabwe invited guests it is the other way round.”

Social media users also raised concern about how culture is now diluted as people copied the Nigerian way of conducting lobola ceremonies, yet it was a lobola ceremony done in Zimbabwe.

“Yes the groom is a Nigerian but he married a Zimbabwean and the lobola ceremony was supposed to be conducted in the way we do it in Zimbabwe,” posted one fan on YouTube.

Although the wedding saw a lot of celebrities attending, social media followers queried why local celebrities such as Madam Boss and Mai TT were not invited.

It seems as if it’s becoming a trend in the country for local women to marry foreign men considering that Mai TT was once married to Charlse Obinah Ugwa, a Nigerian.