Cop in trouble for stealing from the dead

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A POLICE man based in Kuwadzana has been arraigned before the courts for stealing US$90 from a dead person.

Donald Chinenyanga (33) on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa on theft charges after he allegedly stole US$90 from a man who had been murdered.

Chinenyanga was released on $10 000 bail.

On January 7 this year in the evening, Chinenyanga, in the company of two police constables, went to a murder scene at a house in Kuwadzana 5.

Among the personal effects on the deceased was a wallet with foreign currency.

Chinenyanga failed to record the money at the police station, leading to his arrest after the other officers reported the matter.