Clubs prepare for PSL resumption

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are bracing for the resumption of the 2021-22 season as they prepare to start training after the holidays’ break.

The league will resume on the weekend of February 12-13 after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, which start tomorrow and end on February 6.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara said the club executive would meet with the technical team next week before resuming training.

“We are meeting next week with the coaches to hear their action plan after testing for COVID-19, we will go straight into training,” he said.

“We have a standing rule that we have to undergo the testing before we start training and there is no PSL compliance officer who will let any player go into the field of training without testing.”

Chicken Inn have an outstanding match against Tenax, which was cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at one of the clubs.

Before that, they had beaten Cranborne Bullets at Luveve and lost to FC Platinum at Mandava.

Bulawayo City, winless in the start of the season with two defeats and a draw, get into action on Monday after going through the COVID-19 protocols to do with testing as stated by the Premier Soccer League.

“We resume testing on Monday soon after testing for COVID-19,” spokesperson Thandiwe Moyo confirmed.

Amibitious side Bulawayo Chiefs, attracting a number of players to their fold in the ongoing transfer window period, said they were resuming training on January 17.

The Ninjas have a pending home match against FC Platinum, which was postponed due to the rising cases in COVID-19 cases at one or both of the clubs.

“We start training on January 17. By then, we would have undergone the necessary COVID-19 protocols and we will be back at Hartsfield,” club spokesperson Thulani Sibanda said.

“We will be issuing a statement and if there are any changes we will let you know.”

Chiefs beat Triangle at Luveve before an away draw to Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Highlanders are also believed to be starting training next week after testing and plans are afoot for the team to use grounds at the sports club for training purposes this year.

Bosso gaffer Mandla Mpofu is under pressure to win after losing two games and playing a draw in the start of the league last year.

