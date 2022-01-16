Chiwanga takes exhibition to Nigeria

BY TENDAI SAUTA

LOCAL visual artist Nothando Chiwanga is exhibiting her self-curated portfolio at the seventh edition of the Contemporaries Workshop at the National Museum in Onikan, Nigeria.

The exhibition, which commenced on January 9, closes on February 5 and features six artists from Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style from Nigeria, Chiwanga said: “As a way of following my passion for art, I participated in various art competitions at primary school level and church. I had the privilege to study art and design at Queen Elizabeth Girls High School.

“I went on to study photography and performance at the National Gallery School of Visual Arts and Design in Harare.

“I am now a member of an arts group called ArtofMufasa.”

This is not the first time for Chiwanga to exhibit at such a prestigious event.

“I have participated at various workshops like Realism by John Kotze, Art Ethics by Julius Mushambadope and Performance Art by Sithembile Msezane. I have also worked with various artists like Tusichile Kasito, Nyasha Motsi and Tamary Kudita.”

“On the international stage, I was part of Note For Tomorrow, a traveling exhibition held at Haverford College in America and The Infallible Interior held at Sifang Art Museum in China as part of the World Press Photo 2021 Instagram story.”

Chiwanga said her vision was to see young women who are often excluded in contemporary art given the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“I hope my work will motivate women. Our school curriculum emphasises art and I hope schools will encourage girls and young women to take art seriously,” she said.

“Zimbabwe is a society of a culture that is becoming liberal because of how we have evolved throughout history.

“My work seeks to show the evolving role of women and gender roles in today lives.”

She said her wish was to participate at several arts festivals this year.

“My work demonstrates how the roles of wives today is relevant and keeping with the times while supporting the family structure and historical values.

“So today I fly the Zimbabwe flag high to speak on behalf of the women of Zimbabwe and in particular the domesticated wives,” she said.

“I love art and I am fascinated by culture.

“It is my desire and hope that through my art people may get a glimpse of the richness of our culture and also an appreciation of how modernisation has created an opportunity for domesticated wives to play more supportive and very relevant roles in this set up.”

She added: “I am humbled and honoured to have my work take me this far and more-so have this stage to present and for that I am truly honoured.”