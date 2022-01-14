Chinese woman stuck in blind date’s house by sudden Covid lockdown

It was supposed to be a quick get-to-know-you — but a snap Covid lockdown forced a Chinese woman to stay with her blind date at his house for days on end.

The 30-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Wang, went to meet her blind date for a home-cooked dinner on January 6 in her hometown of Zhengzhou, a city in central China grappling with a coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches,” she said in a video on social media. “The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

Just when Wang was about to go home after the meal, she found out the whole neighborhood had gone into a swift lockdown, she said.

China regularly seals off communities after Covid infections are detected among residents. These sudden lockdowns — along with mass testing and extensive quarantine — are part of the country’s stringent zero-Covid strategy to quickly stamp out local outbreaks.