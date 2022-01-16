Chimurambi Studio a gift for Hurungwe artistes

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

KAROI-BASED artiste and farmer Lovemore Chimurambi says his recently opened state-of-the-art studio, Chimurambi Studio and Promotions is set to be a relief for up-and-coming artistes in Hurungwe.

Chimurambi told NewsDay Life & Style that the studio would assist up-and-coming artistes to realise their dreams through recording and promoting their music at a low cost.

“We opened the studio so that life becomes easy for rehearsals as well as to assist local up-and coming artistes who yearn to have their songs recorded. We are doing this at home as most of these rising artistes are in outlying rural communities,” he said.

“As we aim to give a hand to those who are talented in the music sector, the studio will also act as a ‘buffer zone’ against drug abuse among youths.”

Chimurambi, who is also a Karoi town council firefighter, said the studio would record all music genres.

“Many of the up-and-coming artistes face financial challenges as they can’t do live shows due to COVID-19 restrictions so we want them to realise their dreams if the songs are recorded, they can reach out to their audiences,” he said.

“We have already recorded BJ, a dancehall artiste and Joy Sisters, who are into gospel music early this year and we have other bookings on the waiting list.”

“I got into the music industry in 1992 playing a homemade guitar in Hurungwe. In 1994, I was assisted by Kasongo band member Samy who taught me how to play the guitar. I then recoded my first album in 1996 under Muringani Brothers at High Density Studio in Harare,” he said.

“Both Makoni and Macheso advised me to form my own band. I met Macheso when he came to perform in Kariba and when I talked to him, he said the best he could do was to hear me working with a musical band. I then registered my band in 1999.”

He added: “I had my first demo song recorded at Gramma Records in 1999 as an individual, but they insisted that I must come to record with a band. Ever since I recorded I have done five albums namely Chandiwana, Ndozvinoita Hupenyu, Ndozviripo, Mbeu Yegehena and Chimurambi 2021,” he said.

Chimurambi, who adores music of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, John Chibadura and Simon Chimbetu, appealed to established musicians to work closely with up-and-coming artistes.

“Collaborations build confidence among new musicians and established artistes must not be selective.

“Our studio will allow all producers to work on different songs and we hope it will help many of those who had failed to do so of late,” he said.

